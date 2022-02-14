HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 11,667 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

