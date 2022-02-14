$0.70 EPS Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.73. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,591,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,629,000 after purchasing an additional 807,402 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 291,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 117,087 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,439,000 after acquiring an additional 72,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.46 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

