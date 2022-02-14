Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.70. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $96.83 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

