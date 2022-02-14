Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $192,000 Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $5,414,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

