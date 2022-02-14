Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 604 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $31,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after buying an additional 227,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of WWE opened at $55.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.