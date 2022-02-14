MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $230,520.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80.

On Monday, December 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56.

Shares of MGPI opened at $78.97 on Monday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

