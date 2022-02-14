Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Sells $1,809,089.50 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.00. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.