Trexquant Investment LP Sells 139 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $105.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.