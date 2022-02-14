Trexquant Investment LP Has $202,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $56.40.
Halozyme Therapeutics Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.