Trexquant Investment LP Has $202,000 Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,539 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

