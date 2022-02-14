IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.17.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $244.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.04. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 217,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,302 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $14,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.