CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.59.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $218.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.14. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,382,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 51,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

