NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NVE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. NVE has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. NVE’s payout ratio is 139.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NVE by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NVE by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVE in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

