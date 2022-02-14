Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELY opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

