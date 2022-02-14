Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 112,300 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066,005 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in LSB Industries by 108.9% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 236,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 123,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

