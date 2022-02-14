Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 17,749 Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 976.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $937.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 3.04.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

