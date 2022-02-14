Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $80.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,402 shares of company stock worth $2,693,956 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

