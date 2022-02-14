Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,813 Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Afya by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $14.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

