Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 134,257 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,965,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134,257 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $32,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,237 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,692 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 719,088 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1,809.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 467,949 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,189.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.