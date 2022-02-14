Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Shares of JLL opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $275.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

