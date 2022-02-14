Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.67.
Shares of JLL opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $275.77.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
