Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Drops By 56.5%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 967,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $81.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

