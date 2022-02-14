Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Drops By 56.5%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 967,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $81.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.