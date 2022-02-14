Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $5.88 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $40.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

