SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. State Street Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 136,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,426,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 114,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

SEIC stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

