Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 18,100 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $5.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a PE ratio of 280.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

