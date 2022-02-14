Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 122,442 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 604,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.