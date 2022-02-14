PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veru by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veru by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERU opened at $6.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

