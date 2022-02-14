PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

