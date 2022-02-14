PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Separately, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PV opened at $9.74 on Monday. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

