Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 114,283 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 51.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,283 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 473,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELP opened at $6.68 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

