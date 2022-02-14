ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 506,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $12,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CHX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

