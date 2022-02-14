Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $656,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

