Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $115.37 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

