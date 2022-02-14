Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 2,992 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,384.50.

Shares of FTT opened at C$37.68 on Monday. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$29.71 and a one year high of C$40.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.32. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.30.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

