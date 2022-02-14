Insider Selling: FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director William Myckatyn sold 250,000 shares of FPX Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$645,582.52.
FPX Nickel Company Profile
