Insider Selling: FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director William Myckatyn sold 250,000 shares of FPX Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$645,582.52.

FPX Nickel Corp has a 52-week low of C$56.48 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

