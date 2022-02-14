TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Sells $66,398.48 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TrueBlue stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $945.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 228,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,742,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

