Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

LendingClub stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.55 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.