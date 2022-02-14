Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Appian by 75.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Appian by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $55.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $236.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.