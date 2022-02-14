Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $766,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,233,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,941,000.

IXJ stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

