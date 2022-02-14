Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 59.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,228 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 165,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $39.85 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

