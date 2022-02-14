Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $192.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $210.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,832 shares of company stock worth $17,594,933 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,568,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after buying an additional 496,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

