Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Sells $1,077,578.91 in Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.14 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

