Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,109 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 469.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.38, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,757,750. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

