Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 645 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 289.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 45.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,942 shares of company stock worth $9,109,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

