Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $64,000 in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,408,000.
Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $29.56.
