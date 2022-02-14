SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter.

GMF stock opened at $119.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $115.04 and a 12-month high of $146.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

