Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Shares of RLGT opened at $6.34 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.74.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.