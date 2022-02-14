Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.34 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

