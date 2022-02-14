StockNews.com Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UVE. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $387.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

