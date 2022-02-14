Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.45.

STX stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $70.05 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,997. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

