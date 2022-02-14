Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. Raymond James reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $111.28 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,363. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $3,445,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,622 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.