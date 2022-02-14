Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.81 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after acquiring an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,969,000 after acquiring an additional 459,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,136,000 after acquiring an additional 297,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,801 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

