Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,893,600 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the January 15th total of 941,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.15 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($102.77) to GBX 7,800 ($105.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.90) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,580.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

